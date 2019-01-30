Colin Cowherd says the Rams winning the Super Bowl would be a ‘game changer’ for the NFL
Super Bowl LIII could signal a massive shift in the NFL if the Los Angeles Rams were to beat the New England Patriots. Hear what Colin Cowherd believes could happen to the league if the Rams were to win the Super Bowl.
