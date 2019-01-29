Colin Cowherd gives 3 reasons why NBA teams should not count on Kyrie Irving
Video Details
Colin Cowherd gives his take on the rumor there's a 'growing uncertainty' within the Boston Celtics organization that Kyrie Irving will re-sign this offseason.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618