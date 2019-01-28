Are the Lakers in a panic? Colin Cowherd weighs in on the potential roster and front office changes
Video Details
Colin Cowherd weighs in on the tension for the Los Angeles Lakers with potential roster and front office changes. Listen to Colin's take regarding the panic surrounding LeBron James' inaugural year with the Los Angeles Lakers.
