Colin Cowherd: Patriots have created the dysfunction within the AFC East
Video Details
Some are quick to pin the New England Patriots' sustained success on them being in a weak division, but Colin Cowherd isn't buying that. Hear why Colin believes that the Patriots' success directly makes their division dysfunctional.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618