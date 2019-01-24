Rob Parker has to eat crow after the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl
Video Details
Rob Parker joins Colin Cowherd on the show today to talk NFL. Watch him eat crow after picking the New England Patriots to lose.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618