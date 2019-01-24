Colin Cowherd attributes Tom Brady’s sustained success to mastering the art of buying in
With Tom Brady and the New England Patriots heading for yet another Super Bowl, Colin Cowherd analyzes how Brady and his team still competes at a high level. Hear why he believes the key for Brady is getting his teammates to buy in.
