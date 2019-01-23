Colin Cowherd compares Patrick Mahomes’ early success to Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd talks about the Kansas City Chiefs on today's show. Hear him explain why the Chiefs losing the AFC Championship will affect the long-term plans and why Patrick Mahomes moving forward will face a bunch of obstacles like Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.
