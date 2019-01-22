Chris Haynes thinks if the Warriors are healthy they’ll ‘sweep through’ the Western Conference
Chris Haynes joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship aspirations now that the team is at full strength since DeMarcus Cousins has returned. He explains why the team's best competition is in the Eastern Conference.
