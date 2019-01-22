Colin Cowherd thinks expanding replay for pass interference is a bad idea, tells Saints to move on
Colin Cowherd talks about the NFL potentially expanding video review on his show today. Hear why he thinks that it would be a bad idea to expand video replay to review pass interference calls.
