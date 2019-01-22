Colin Cowherd says he has finally solved the Nick Foles mystery
Video Details
Colin Cowherd responds to recent reports of tension between QB Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles locker room. Hear what he thinks this development reveals about Nick Foles' role with the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618