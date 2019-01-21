Colin Cowherd questions the criticism of whether the NFL’s overtime rules are fair
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he believes NFL overtime exposes the truth about teams and says the league should not 'Tiger-proof' the rules because Tom Brady and the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
