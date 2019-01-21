Colin Cowherd credits the Patriots’ win to being ‘sharper, craftier, smarter than everybody else’
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are advancing to yet another Super Bowl after beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the Patriots are just simply smarter than every other football team.
