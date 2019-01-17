Chris Broussard responds to Kyrie Irving’s call to LeBron apologizing and asking about leadership
-
Kyrie Irving recently called LeBron James and apologized for his behavior during their time together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hear what Chris Broussard thinks Kyrie's call means for the two.
