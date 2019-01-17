Colin Cowherd compares New England and Kansas City’s record in big games ahead of AFC Championship
Ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, Colin Cowherd looks at both team's records in big games this year. Hear what he has to say about the matchup.
