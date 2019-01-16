Colin Cowherd lists 5 advantages the Chiefs have over the Patriots
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses the Kansas City Chiefs vs the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship. Hear him lists five advantages the Chiefs have and also explains why this is an must-win game for Andy Reid.
