Colin Cowherd: A Rams win this weekend could confirm free agency as a viable team-building strategy
Video Details
After the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl last year, their strategy of signing big-name free agents worked out. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks if the Los Angeles Rams win this weekend using that same strategy, it could signal a change in philosophy around the league.
