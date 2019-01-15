Colin Cowherd offers up his thoughts on the Green Bay Packers’ coaching hires
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why coaching in the NFL is unlike any sport and evaluates the Green Bay Packers' decision to hire Matt LaFleur and Nathaniel Hackett to their coaching staff.
