Colin Cowherd says inclement weather is a break the Patriots need vs. the Chiefs
Video Details
Colin Cowherd believes the New England Patriots need a break to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick may have gotten their wish as an arctic blast is headed for the home field of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618