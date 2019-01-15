Colin Cowherd wonders if the Cowboys should be content with Jason Garrett
Colin Cowherd analyzes NFL coaches and wonders why so many Dallas Cowboys' fans want to replace Jason Garrett. Jerry Jones is firmly behind the man that has led Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot to the playoffs two times in three years.
