Colin Cowherd on the Patriots: ‘This is the most vulnerable they’re ever going to be’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains how other AFC teams are missing an opportunity with the New England Patriots being weaker than usual. Despite that, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the Los Angeles Chargers and are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618