Colin Cowherd says the Cowboys and Dak Prescott may face a tough future
Colin Cowherd breaks down the Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With the talent accumulated in the NFC, Colin believes Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will not be able to reach a championship level.
