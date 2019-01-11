Colin Cowherd gives his most interesting scenarios for this weekend’s NFL playoff games
Video Details
There is a great slate of games set for this weekend's Divisional Round playoffs in the NFL. Hear which scenarios Colin Cowherd thinks would make each of the games most interesting.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618