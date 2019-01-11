Colin Cowherd compares Dak Prescott to Alex Smith and says it’s not a bad thing
Colin Cowherd makes the case that Dak Prescott is on a similar career path to Alex Smith. Despite Smith being considered an underachiever, Colin believes the comparison is not a negative for the Dallas Cowboys' signal caller.
