Colin Cowherd on the New England Patriots: ‘A dynasty could end this weekend’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd believes the dynasty for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots could die with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618