Colin Cowherd explains how NFL power has shifted from coaches to QBs
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- NFL
- The Herd
- Tom Brady
-
Colin Cowherd breaks down new coaching hires in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen have all been made happy by the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals respectively. Tom Brady has seized more control from Bill Belichick within the New England Patriots.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618