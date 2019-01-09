Colin Cowherd comments on the Cleveland Browns reportedly hiring Freddie Kitchens as head coach
Colin Cowherd analyzes the reported hiring of Freddie Kitchens as head coach by the Cleveland Browns. Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator in Cleveland and worked very well alongside Baker Mayfield.
