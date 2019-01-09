Colin Cowherd applauds Tampa Bay for hiring a ‘grown-up’ in Bruce Arians
While the recent trend in the NFL has been to go with young, relatively inexperienced head coaches, but Colin Cowherd isn't buying into that trend. Hear why he thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the right choice in hiring Bruce Arians as their next head coach.
