Colin Cowherd on Westbrook’s missed shots: ‘This is why Kevin Durant left OKC’
Video Details
Russell Westbrook last night missed two potential game-winning shots, with one of them being an air ball. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes Westbrook's poor shooting was a reason why Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder.
