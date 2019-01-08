Colin Cowherd explains the difference in dynasties between Nick Saban and Bill Belichick
Colin Cowherd discusses NFL on today's show. Hear why he thinks Bill Belichick is a better coach than Nick Saban, and why the New England Patriots' dynasty is different than the Alabama Crimson Tide.
