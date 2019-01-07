Nick Foles or Carson Wentz? Colin Cowherd examines the Eagles’ quarterback dilemma
Video Details
Colin Cowherd believes the Philadelphia Eagles have a dilemma at the QB position and evaluates who the Eagles should move forward with between Nick Foles and Carson Wentz.
