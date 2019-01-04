Colin Cowherd on Tom Brady: ‘I can not explain how he is No.1 in jersey sales’
Colin Cowherd is baffled by New England Patriots QB, Tom Brady, leading the NFL in jersey sales. In a season with young dynamic players like Patrick Mahomes, Ezekiel Elliott, Baker Mayfield and Khalil Mack making headlines, Brady is still at the top.
