Colin Cowherd rebuffs claims that James Harden is the best offensive player ever
Video Details
Colin Cowherd strongly disagrees with Houston Rockets GM, Daryl Morey, who said James Harden is the best NBA offensive player of all time. Colin uses Kobe Bryant as the base in his argument against Harden.
