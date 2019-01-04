Colin Cowherd explains why the NFL ratings are up, and it goes beyond Mayfield and Mahomes
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFL
- Oakland Raiders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd breaks down the six NFL storylines that have made the season a success. Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield lead the way, but don't forget about Jon Gruden dismantling the Oakland Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys crazy season, Pittsburgh Steelers drama and Green Bay Packers failures.
