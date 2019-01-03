Colin Cowherd analyzes the effects of Jon Gruden’s Raiders on the rest of football
Colin Cowherd explains how the moves and actions of Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders have changed the entire course of the NFL season. From the Dallas Cowboys to the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, Gruden's fingerprints are everywhere.
