Colin Cowherd previews the Cowboys vs. Seahawks playoff showdown this weekend on FOX
Video Details
Out of all 4 playoff games this weekend, Colin Cowherd is only confident in one team to win: Dallas. Hear why he believes they will win against Seattle when they play Saturday on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618