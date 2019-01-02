Colin Cowherd explains how the perfect college football playoff scenario involves fewer teams
Video Details
- ACC
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Big 12
- CFB
- Clemson Tigers
- FBS (I-A)
- Independents
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oklahoma Sooners
- SEC
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd does not understand the calls for an expanded CFB Playoff after the Alabama Crimson Tide took down the Oklahoma Sooners and the Clemson Tigers dominated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
