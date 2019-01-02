Colin Cowherd believes Russell Westbrook has ‘no self-awareness’ about what he is in the NBA
Colin Cowherd explains that he doesn't think Russell Westbrook is a bad guy, a bad player or a bad teammate, but believes the Oklahoma City Thunder star has no self-awareness of what he actually is amongst the NBA's best.
