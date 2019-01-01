Colin Cowherd and Greg Jennings react to news that Antonio Brown has requested a trade from Steelers
Video Details
Reports recently surfaced that Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown has requested a trade from the team. Hear what Colin Cowherd and Greg Jennings have to say about Brown's request.
