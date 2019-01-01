Colin Cowherd says Aaron Rodgers resembles Ben Roethlisberger more than Tom Brady
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Green Bay Packers
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Herd
- Tom Brady
-
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is often compared against New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, but hear why Colin Cowherd hear doesn't think the comparison is accurate and says he's more similar to Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618