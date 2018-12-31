Colin Cowherd: Trust your eyes when it comes to football — not statistics
Video Details
On paper, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had a phenomenal performance against the New York Giants in Week 17. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that great individual games, like Dak's Week 17 performance, are overrated and that it's best to judge football players by the eye test.
