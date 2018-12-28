Doug Gottlieb defends Kirk Cousins’ big contract and performance for the Vikings
Video Details
Hear why Doug Gottlieb defends Kirk Cousins on today's show as Cousins continues to get criticism over not performing to the standards of the massive contract he signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618