Doug Gottlieb breaks down the Green Bay Packers head coaching vacancy
Doug Gottlieb has some questions for the Green Bay Packers after interviews with Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano. Would either of these coaches be able to manage Aaron Rodgers and company?
