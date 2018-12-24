Colin Cowherd says Russell Wilson outplayed Pat Mahomes, deserves to be in MVP talk
Colin Cowherd breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks Week 16 game on today's show. Hear why he thinks it was Russell Wilson had the best performance in the game and why he believes Wilson should be in the NFL MVP discussion.
