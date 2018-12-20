Colin Cowherd believes Josh Gordon’s departure ends the Patriots’ Super Bowl chances
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks Josh Gordon stepping away from the NFL on today's show. Hear why he thinks the New England Patriots just lost their No. 1 WR and explains why they're not a championship football team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618