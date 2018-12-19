James Jones thinks Rex Ryan could be a good HC fit for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
Video Details
James Jones joins Colin Cowherd to talk Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Hear why he prefers a defensive-minded head coach to lead the Packers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618