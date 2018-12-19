Colin Cowherd thinks Nick Saban is a ‘perfect fit’ for Baker Mayfield and the Browns
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- CFB
- Cleveland Browns
- FBS (I-A)
- NFL
- SEC
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd talks football on today's show. Hear why he thinks Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban is a perfect fit for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618