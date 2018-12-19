Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson’s an all-time snub from the Pro Bowl — should be in over Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd discusses the Pro Bowl list that was released. Hear him makes the case that Russell Wilson should have clearly made the 2018-19 NFL Pro Bowl over Aaron Rodgers.
