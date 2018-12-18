Colin Cowherd jumps into the NFL MVP discussion with a surprising top three
-
Colin Cowherd believes it's too early to decide on MVP, but gives his current top three consisting of QBs from the Indianapolis Colts, LA Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs: Andrew Luck, Philip Rivers and Patrick Mahomes
