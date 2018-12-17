Colin Cowherd: Sam Darnold was ‘spectacular’ in Week 15 vs. Texans
Video Details
On today's show, Colin Cowherd has nothing but positive things to say about New York Jets QB Sam Darnold. Hear Colin compare Darnold to the likes of John Elway and Andrew Luck.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618