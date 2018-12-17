Colin Cowherd explains why the Colts’ shutout of the Cowboys was not a surprise
- AFC
- AFC South
- Andrew Luck
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Indianapolis Colts
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd does not understand the shock surrounding the Dallas Cowboys shutout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The one thing he learned has nothing to do with Dak Prescott or Andrew Luck.
